Weather, rain in the North. Atlantic disturbances and snow over Italy. Forecasts

Here we are, after more than three months of drought is about to return there rain in the North and not only that. There will also be a lot snow, essential to replenish almost dry water reserves. Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the iLMeteo.it website, announces that from Wednesday 30 March the high pressure, after guaranteeing two more sunny days in the beginning of the week, will give way to the arrival of perturbations which, driven by winds of Libeccio and Scirocco and fed by fresh air at high altitude, they will reach Italy causing widespread rainfall, sometimes even abundant and not only at Northalso al Center and then also on Campania, Basilicata and Puglia.

We therefore expect at least 5 days of highly unstable weather with the rains which will wet the Center-North and part of the South. A separate chapter will be the one related to snow: the white lady will begin to fall on the highest peaks of the Alps, but from Friday 1 April (and this is no joke) with the entry of gradually colder air directly from the North Pole: the altitude will drop abruptly even below 1000 meters. The accumulations at the end of the event can be important above 1300 meters with almost 30/40 cm of white mantle. There will also be room for snowfall in the Apennines, again from Friday, above 1200 meters.

Weather forecast: rains, snows and temperatures down

But in addition to the rains and at snowfall this phase of bad weather will bring down the temperatures, at least the maximum ones. The thermal values, currently above the average of 4/5 ° C, will drop by about 10 ° C, reaching no more than 10/12 ° C during the day, especially in the North. On the contrary, the nocturnal values, due to the coverage of the sky and the mild winds of Scirocco and Libeccio, will increase by almost 8 ° C.

From ilmeteo.it



WEATHER FORECAST ITALY

Monday 28. In the north: sky serene. In the center: sunny. South: blocks rain showers in the Apennines, sun elsewhere.

Tuesday 29. In the north: clouds rising up to cloudy. Middle: gradually covers itself in Sardinia with rain showers in the evening. To the south: Sun prevalent.

Wednesday 30. In the north: covered with rains more and more widespread. In the center: bad weather on almost all regions. To the south: rains in Campania, Puglia and Basilicata, less elsewhere.

Trend: time will continue to remain very unstable and gradually more cold.