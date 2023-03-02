Weather | At first everyone cheered, then the electricity went out – Cecilia from Finland tells about the snowstorm in Mallorca

1.3. 22:04

“Not right now immediately remember that I have come across something similar even in Finland. You could wade in the slush,” says the Finn Cecilia Sörensen by phone from Mallorca.

Majorca has been battered since the beginning of the week by a storm named Juliette, which blew up to a meter of snow in the northern parts of the island.

Where it hasn’t snowed, it has rained pouring. The rains have caused landslides and landslides in Mallorca. In the island’s capital, Palma de Mallorca, water split an eight-meter crater in the middle of the main street.

Fashion designer Cecilia Sörensen lives with her family in the small town of Alaró, about 20 minutes’ drive from Palma.

Several tens of centimeters of snow fell in Alaró during Monday and Tuesday. The storm also cut off the electricity for almost a day.

“It doesn’t usually snow here, even in winter, except in the mountains. Usually, at this time of year, spring is already well underway. Even now, the almond trees were already in bloom,” says Sörensen.

The view in Cecilia Sörensen's yard was like a Christmas card on Monday.

According to Sörensen, the news warned about the blizzard well in advance, but the amount of snow still surprised.

The authorities had also urged people to stay inside.

When the snow started to fall on Monday, the call was quickly forgotten, says Sörensen. At first, the locals cheered and excitedly rushed out to make snowballs and take photos.

“It doesn’t usually snow here, even in winter, except in the mountains. And when it rarely rains, people usually head to the mountains to admire it. Even now, some people did that, even though people don’t have any winter tires here.”

On Monday evening, the Sörensen family was just finishing dinner when the electricity went out. At the same time, the telephone network went silent.

“Fortunately we had candles and flashlights. The electricity came back to us on Tuesday morning, but I read in the newspaper that in part of the island the power outage had lasted until Tuesday evening.”

The rains also stopped by Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday Sörensen’s spouse had a flight to Finland, and Sörensen was supposed to drop her off at the field. However, it was still so slippery in the morning that he didn’t dare to get behind the wheel.

During the day, Sörense already went for a walk with his dog and noticed that the roads were still closed. In the village, the traces of the storm were repaired in many places.

“We also had water coming in from the ceiling of the dining room. Here, however, water damage is treated more carelessly than in Finland. We don’t think about mold problems, but think that the sun will dry it out.”

According to Sörensen’s information, no one has been killed or injured, but the damage in the surrounding area has been mostly material: sheet metal crashes, water damage, collapsed walls…

“The local papers have torn headlines also about the fact that our mayor Llorenç Perello got stuck in the ruins of the Alaró castle due to the storm and was not available in the middle of the snow crisis”, says Sörensen.

Sörensen has lived in Spain for a long time and spent five years on the island of Mallorca. According to him, more extreme weather phenomena have occurred in recent years.

“Yes, they make you think,” says Sörensen.

The rapid change in the weather has also been confusing. If the landscape was still like a Christmas card on Tuesday, by Wednesday afternoon the snow had already melted.

“Now here we are already drinking coffee on the terrace, and for the weekend it is promised to be closer to 20 degrees.”