Weather At Easter, however, the winter is saved, and the sun is promised

According to previous forecasts, Easter would come all the way to southern Finland at Easter, but now the forecasts have warmed up. However, the weather is getting a little cooler in recent days.

31.3. 15:12

Weather forecast according to the Easter weather is a little cooler than the last few days. However, the spring weather continues and no dramatic cooling is expected.

“Even a moment ago, it seemed that a decent rear winter was coming to Finland all the way to the southernmost Finland. Now it seems that the coldest air masses will remain in the north of Finland and the weather would be warmer than it seemed a moment ago, ”says the meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas weather service from Foreca.

“Overall, the Easter weather now seems pretty nice.”

However, the weather cools down towards the end of the week. Night temperatures drop back to frost. Already on the night before Thursday, there is frost all over Finland.

Thursday in the afternoon temperatures rise again to the plus side across the country. Maundy Thursday’s weather is sunny or at least partly sunny in southern and central Finland, partly also in western Lapland.

On the south coast, the temperature can rise to ten degrees, in central Finland to five degrees.

Friday the night before, light snowfall is moving east over the center of the country. During the day, slight showers may come in southern and central Finland. The deaf can be water, sleet or snow.

Good Friday temperatures will rise again after a frosty night. There are five degrees in the south, a few degrees elsewhere in Finland. Cloud cover.

“However, it is not a gray day. For an outdoor day, it’s just nice. The rains are deaf and intermittent. The sun also shows up in many places, ”says Mäntykannas.

Saturday The night before is the coldest moment of Easter in the whole of Finland. In the north, frost can escape more than ten degrees.

According to Mäntykannas, good outdoor weather will continue on Saturday during the day. There is almost no rain. The clouds vary and the sun still shines in many places.

Temperatures rise across the country to about five degrees, in the south perhaps slightly above it.

Sunday the night before is still frosty but clearly already warmer than the previous night.

On Sunday, a potentially weak rain area will run over northern Finland, after which the winds will start to intensify. At the same time, however, the weather is warming.

“The warm air mass is starting to push towards Finland. If the sun shines properly, the south and west will reach the ears of ten degrees again. Even in the north, it is already warming in places by more than five degrees, ”says Mäntykannas.

Easter Monday the weather begins to change again. Monday is already considerably cloudier than previous days and the winds are getting higher.

“For outdoor activities, Friday to Sunday is the best time period. It’s not funnier that Monday, but the wind is so strong it cools down. The sky is in the cloud all over Finland. There may be sleet in western and northern Finland, ”says meteorologist Mäntykannas.

A period of more unstable weather will begin on Monday. According to forecasts, after Easter, a rainy area would be coming to Finland, sweeping across the country to the east.