Santa Claus probably has a storm in store this year. There should be no snow, but a weather expert sees a glimmer of hope.

Frankfurt – One can only dream of a white Christmas in Germany this year. Instead, according to weather expert Dominik Jung, it will be stormy. Snow will therefore be missing again at this year's Christmas. Jan Schenk already had a similar forecast Weather Channel also hit, but recently left the possibility of snowfall at Christmas a little more open.

Dominik Jung, qualified meteorologist and managing director of the weather service Q.met, still gives a glimmer of hope: “The signs for Christmas are more green than white. Maybe there could be some snow in the higher altitudes for Boxing Day. But it's all a very shaky affair.” For most parts of the country, however, a storm will hit Germany and probably cause weather chaos.

Weather forecast shows storm instead of snow at Christmas

So it seems that the weather will not be icy, but it will be uncomfortable. At the same time, Jung warns against being misled by false forecasts. He uses his prediction to uncover a supposed strategy of his colleagues. His criticism: Every year the polar vortex is discussed in the media, “because every year there are colleagues who, because of one 'disrupted polar vortex' proclaim icy times and have been wrong for years.”

However, he is not surprised by this approach: “This polar vortex fairy tale clicks well.” It is “an atmospheric circulation that takes place in the polar regions of the earth.”

It's supposed to be stormy at Christmas: The polar vortex is not the only factor for cold

Jung criticizes: “Almost every year some weather portal or a 'colleague' explains that the vortex is currently 'disturbed' and will therefore bring us a lot of cold. However, this has rarely or never happened in recent years.” According to the weather expert, a well-founded winter forecast cannot be based solely on the behavior of the polar vortex due to the complexity of the atmosphere. One forecast even predicts the coldest winter since 2010.

Cold and wet Advent season, then it's supposed to be stormy at Christmas

Before the stormy Christmas begins, however, there is the second half of Advent. And it gets wet. Temperatures of three to eleven degrees are forecast for Wednesday (December 13th), along with rain and lots of clouds. In the northeast, precipitation could even fall as sleet. Thursday (December 14th) is also expected to be changeable, with two to seven degrees. After isolated rain showers it will become increasingly dry later.

Friday and Saturday (December 15th and 16th) present the more pleasant sides of what has so far been a very wet late autumn. At three to eight degrees it will remain mostly dry and the sun could even shine on the weekend. However, this weather is expected to be short-lived. The third Advent brings Germany not only temperatures of four to ten degrees, but also lots of clouds and later new rain.

December weather so far too warm

At the beginning of the last week before Christmas, four to nine degrees are expected, with additional rainfall at times. The cold, wet weather continues. Tuesday (December 19th) offers six to ten degrees. Wednesday finally follows with four to eight degrees as well as lots of clouds and rain.

Jung points out that December has been slightly too cold so far. However, as things continue to be mild contrary to previous forecasts, this negative deviation should soon be used up. However, this pattern is not expected to change in the new year: January and February will therefore mostly be quite warm and wet.

