Weather As Epiphany, the weather picks up and the frost intensifies

Friday is becoming a frosty day across the country.

As an Epiphany that is, on Thursday, the weather will get clearer and partly clearer, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. At the same time, the frost is tightening.

For those who leave the traffic as an epic, normal winter driving conditions are mainly predicted. However, bad driving conditions are forecast for North Karelia, Kymenlaakso and Uusimaa.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Antti Kokon according to the weather is changing in a wetter direction and in the west in a clearer direction.

Friday is forecast to be a frosty day across the country. Depending on the size, especially the night before Saturday can be very cold.

“On the night before Saturday, the southern and central parts of the country can be visited up to 20 degrees Celsius.”

On Saturday during the day, a new rainfall area will be obtained from the southwest and the weather will condense in the western part of the country.