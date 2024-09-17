With the arrival of the second cold front In northern Mexico, temperatures are expected to drop to between 0 and 5°C in the mountainous areas of the state of Baja California during the early hours of this Tuesday, according to information from the climate provided by Conagua.

Through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency explained that the interaction of the frontal system with the subtropical jet stream will cause strong gusts of wind, possible dust storms, a drop in temperatures and will even increase the probability of isolated showers in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

In the specific case of Baja California, a cool environment is expected at dawn, with a partly cloudy sky and possible fog banks on the western coast. In the afternoon, the environment will become warm, with maximum temperatures between 30°C to 35°C, Similarly, partly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

Meteored. Weather for September 17th for Baja California

He Baja California climate for this Tuesday, September 17th, brings contrasts between the main cities of the state. In Tijuanacloudy skies are expected for most of the day, with temperatures ranging between 14°C and 23°C. The wind, moderate from the west, will reach gusts of up to 34 km/h in the afternoon, with a maximum expected at 2:00 p.m.

Mexicalimeanwhile, will have a hot day with clear skies. Temperatures will range from 17°C to 32°C, with the maximum at 16:00. The northwest wind will blow strongly, reaching gusts of up to 55 km/h during the afternoon.

In Covetemperatures will be between 15°C and 23°C, with mostly clear skies and moderate winds from the west, with gusts reaching 45 km/h in the afternoon hours. Tecate will present a similar weather pattern, with clear skies, temperatures ranging between 11°C and 23°C, and wind gusts of up to 38 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One You will see clear skies with temperatures of 8°C to 22°C, although southwest winds will be strong, reaching gusts of up to 74 km/h.

Rosarito will experience cloudy skies, with temperatures between 16°C and 20°C, while the westerly wind will reach 32 km/h. San Quintín, on a clear day, will have temperatures between 15°C and 22°C and northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 52 km/h.

In Saint Philip It will be a hot day, with temperatures between 21°C and 35°C. Winds from the north will bring gusts of up to 35 km/h, completing a day of climatic contrasts in Baja California.

It is worth mentioning that in the neighboring city of San Diego, California A mostly cloudy day is expected. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 22°C, with the maximum reaching around 2:00 p.m. During the afternoon, moderate winds from the west will bring gusts of up to 34 km/h, keeping the weather cool throughout the day, typical of the coastal climate in this region.