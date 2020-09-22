“We are heading towards an Arctic Ocean without seasonal ice, and this year is establishing itself as another nail in the coffin. The award, administered by Mark Serreze, director of the United States National Ice and Snow Data Center (NSIDC), is chilling, but it sums up what is being confirmed on the North Pole side: summer in summer, the arctic loses in area.

This September 15, its sea ice “Probably” reaches one of its lowest annual ranges, says NSIDC. According to his calculations, on that date, it did not exceed 3.74 million square kilometers. The last time its surface fell below the 4 million km2 mark was in 2012. It was also, until last week, the only time since 1979 that satellite surveys have existed.

That year, the ice surface measured at the very end of summer, only 3.39 million km ². Showing 350,000 km² better, 2020 has certainly not fallen as low, but it is far from extending over 5.12 million km² as in September 2009, a fortiori over 6.3 million km² of surface area. of frozen sea, measured on average, over the same period, between 1981 and 2010.

Again, this is only a preliminary estimate. “Changing winds or late melt could further reduce the extent of arctic ice”, warns the NSIDC. Scientists will not publish their full season analysis until early October. This, however, is already sadly spectacular. “The year 2020 will be an exclamation mark on the declining trend in the extent of sea ice in the Arctic”, insists Mark Serreze in a press release. But probably not the end point of a decline that began at least three decades ago.

Extreme weather events on the rise

In forty-two years, the last fourteen years are when the summer surface of the Arctic has fallen to its lowest. The rate of melting has certainly slowed down – the most pronounced downward trend, 13.3% per decade, was recorded from 1993 to 2006, reports the NSIDC. However, the more time passes, the more ice-free summers loom. The prospect is all the more concrete as their reduction is helping to accelerate climate upheavals.

“The warming of the Arctic is helping to reinforce extreme weather events, such as heat waves”, explains Jennifer Francis, specialist in Arctic climate systems, associated with the private foundation Arctic Basecamp. The same heat waves in turn promote the risk of fire, and more particularly of mega-fires such as we have seen starting again in California… as well as in Siberia, and more generally in the Arctic Circle. According to another study, published this time by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams), on September 2, since early 2020, they have emitted nearly 244 million tonnes of CO2, one of the main greenhouse gases. (GHG), or about 30% more than in 2019.

2020, the year of all alerts

“This year has been a year of madness in Siberia, with heat waves of 38 ° C and massive forest fires”, summarizes Mark Serreze. It was, quite logically, also that of all the alerts. Last week, several scientific journals published the conclusions of a series of work carried out by climatologists from 13 countries and in which researchers from CNRS and CEA participated. They indicate that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet over the period 2015-2100 could contribute to an increase in the global sea level of between 1.5 and 14 cm, depending on the evolution of our GHG emissions. Earlier in the season, US research teams were even more pessimistic, announcing that this cast had reached a point of no return. That it would, in short, be irreversible from now on.