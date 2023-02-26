A wave of bad weather is coming that will bring heavy rains and snowfalls to low altitudes

There snow is about to go back to whitewashing many regions of Italy: starting today, Sunday 26 February, in fact, a core of arctic airdirected towards the Mediterranean basin.

weather, snow returns — This freezing air mass is in fact hooking a low pressure area present on the Mediterranean basin, thus triggering awave of bad weather which will bring heavy rains and snow up to low altitudes, particularly on the regions of Center and part of the North. Low-level snowfall also expected in Emilia Romagna And Brands as well as on the internal areas of the Tuscanywith some risk also for the city of Florence.

forecast for Monday 27 February — In particular, for tomorrow, Monday 27 Februaryforeseen scattered and intermittent rains over a large part of central-southern Italy and the two major islands. Snowfall over 400-800 meters on the Umbria-Marche Apennines and over 800-1100 meters on the Apennines of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. North low-altitude snowfall in Piedmont, Ligurian hinterland and Emilia Romagna. Temperatures decreasing on the medium-low Adriatic and Ionian sector. Winter cold in the Center and, above all, in the North.

FORECAST Tuesday 28 FEBRUARY — For the day of Tuesday 28 February, on the other hand, large clearings are expected in the Triveneto. In the rest of Italy the day will still be very cloudy. In fact, they have been scheduled since the morning many rains with the risk of thunderstorms or showers in Sardinia and western Sicily. Between afternoon and evening the the weather will also worsen in the rest of the Centre-South with locally scattered even moderate rainfall. Snow on the central Apennines over 700-1300 meters. Maximum temperatures slightly decreasing in Sardinia, slightly increasing elsewhere. Still cold in the North.

FORECAST Wednesday 1st March — Wednesday March 1st in the morning time improving with a tendency to clear up in the South and residual partial light in the northernmost Alps. Clouds over the rest of Italy with widespread and locally intense rainfall in Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo. Snow up to hilly altitudes on the Tuscan-Emilian and Umbria-Marche Apennines, over 900-1400 meters in the rest of the central Apennines. Scattered snowfalls above 600-700 meters also on the Ligurian Apennines and in the Maritime Alps. Clouds and local phenomena will persist in Sardinia, with some snow flakes on the peaks above 1100-1200 m. Minimum temperatures mostly slightly up, except in the Islands. Maximums slightly increasing in the North, in Puglia and Sardinia, slightly decreasing in the Tyrrhenian regions and in Sicily.