Weather April was the coldest in Europe since 2003, but it was warmer than average in Finland

However, the weather in April has warmed globally in the long run.

In Europe the weather was exceptionally cold in april, says the european union’s environmental research institute Copernicus. April 2021 was the coldest April since 2003, that is, 18 years ago.

Globally, April was also slightly colder than usual. There have been warmer April, for example, in 2016–2020.

However, the weather in April has warmed in the long run. April of this year was warmer globally than any April before 2010.

Comparing the average temperatures in April this year, the temperature was 0.2 degrees higher worldwide than the average temperature in April 1991-2020 .`

In mid-April, winegrowers Pierre-Marie and Marie Luneau lit an outdoor fire to protect the vines from frost on their farm in Le Landreau, France.­

To Finland However, the cold April in Europe did not have a significant effect, says a meteorologist on duty at Foreca Anna Latvala. April was 0–2 degrees higher in Finland than the average temperature of 1981–2010.

Elsewhere in Europe, a large area of ​​low pressure was experienced at the beginning of the month, bringing cold air from the north and causing night frosts all the way to Central Europe. The same thing happened at the end of the month.

In Finland, however, the beginning of April was mild, and it was not until the cold front at the end of the month that Finland was affected like the rest of Europe.

As the end of April was cold, the growing season has not yet started properly.

“Last year, cherry blossoms bloomed in Helsinki at the beginning of May, but now there is no information about it yet,” Latvala says.

On the other hand, last April has also been warmer than usual in Finland, which is why the growing seasons have started earlier than average. This spring we are closer to the normal pace.