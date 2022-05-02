Weather April was colder than usual in the south and warmer in the north

In much of the country, April was wetter than usual, and in the central part of the country it was even infrequently rainy in places.

April was about one degree colder than usual in the southern and central parts of the country, while in Lapland the average temperature was half a degree warmer than usual. In much of the country, however, the average temperature was quite normal, he says weather Institute.

April began and ended in colder-than-usual weather. After the middle of the month, however, we had time to enjoy a much warmer period that lasted about a week.

The coldest average temperature of the month, about three degrees below zero, was in Lapland, Finland. The warmest was in the southwestern archipelago, where the average temperature was less than four degrees.

The monthly heat record, 18.2 degrees, was measured at the Pelmaa observatory in Seinäjoki on April 20. Correspondingly, the lowest temperature, 24 degrees below zero, was measured at the Kevojärvi observatory in Utsjoki on 5 April.

A meteorological phenomenon is rare when it occurs less than once every ten years on average.

A considerable amount of rain came in the early days of the month, when the deep low pressure that brought snowfall moved across the country to the north. At that time, in the areas of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, snow accumulated in places over 30 centimeters in a couple of days.

“Locally, the monthly rainfall was even double that of a typical April,” the meteorologist said Anna Latvala says In Foreca’s news.

The highest precipitation in April, 76.6 mils, was measured at the Hyytiälä observatory in Juupajoki. At the same station, the highest rainfall of the month in one day was also measured, with 25.8 millimeters of rain on April 4th.

In the eastern part of the country and in Ostrobothnia, however, April was less rainy than usual. During the month, the lowest rainfall was measured at the Mekrijärvi observation station in Ilomantsi, where the monthly rainfall was 14.3 millimeters.

In April there was enough snow both after the winter and because of new snowfall.

“From the beginning, there was a lot of snow in parts of the southern and central part of the country. In Jyväskylä, for example, the highest snow supply this winter was only in April. ”

The highest snow depth of the whole month and also the whole winter, 132 centimeters, was measured on 11 April at the Kittilä Field Station observation station.

Snow at the end of April it was still in the area extending from the northern part of North Karelia and North Savo to Lapland.

In the southern and western parts of the country, snow had already melted at most of the observation stations, but some stations still had snow of up to 20–40 cm in some places.

The most snow at the end of April was at the Kenttärova observation station in Kittilä, 93 centimeters.