Weather Another hundred people died in Canada as horrors continued to ravage the western parts of the country

Canada’s new heat record is approaching 50 degrees.

Canada in the west coast of Vancouver, at least 134 people have died suddenly as heat record-breaking horrors continue to ravage the western parts of the country. The heat is believed to have affected the deaths.

The case emerges from figures released by the City of Vancouver and the Canadian Equestrian Police. In other municipalities, too, the authorities say they have received assignments related to sudden deaths, but have not yet published the numbers of deaths.

In western Canada, a new all-time heat record for the country was measured on Tuesday just a day after the previous one. Mercury hurt the Ministry of the Environment tweet according to this time to 49.5 degrees in Lytton, British Columbia.