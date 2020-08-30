Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:39:30 (IST)
Weather Live Update: Flood-like conditions, life affected due to heavy rains in MP’s Shajapur
Light to moderate rains are expected over Northeast India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, southern interior Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. Light rain is expected at one or two places in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana. Stay with us for instant updates …
New update
Flood-like conditions have arisen in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur after heavy rains, which has disrupted public life.
Madhya Pradesh: Flood like situation in Shajapur following heavy rainfall in the region; normal life disrupted. https://t.co/eRMnRUe4JJ
& mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598755956000
Light rain is expected at one or two places in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana. (Sky mate)
Light to moderate rains are expected over Northeast India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, southern interior Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with light to moderate rain at many places over South and South-eastern Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Konkan Goa, North-Central Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya and Coastal Karnataka Can. (Sky mate)
There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southwest and central parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next few hours. (Sky mate)
Hello, welcome to the live blog of Navbharat Times. In our live blog, we bring you every update related to the weather. So stay with us …
Leave a Reply