Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:39:30 (IST) Flood-like conditions have arisen in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur after heavy rains, which has disrupted public life. Madhya Pradesh: Flood like situation in Shajapur following heavy rainfall in the region; normal life disrupted. https://t.co/eRMnRUe4JJ & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598755956000

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:37:10 (IST) Light rain is expected at one or two places in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana. (Sky mate)

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:36:55 (IST) Light to moderate rains are expected over Northeast India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, southern interior Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:36:46 (IST) Heavy to very heavy rainfall with light to moderate rain at many places over South and South-eastern Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Konkan Goa, North-Central Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya and Coastal Karnataka Can. (Sky mate)

Sun, 30 Aug 2020 08:36:30 (IST) There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southwest and central parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next few hours. (Sky mate)