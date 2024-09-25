Weather | An exceptionally warm night in Helsinki

Weather|As warm less often than once in 30 years.

in Helsinki the night before wednesday was exceptionally warm. In Kaisaniemi, the readings of the meter dropped to 16.9 degrees at 2.20 am.

After five o’clock the meter already showed 17.4 degrees.

“Repeats less often than once in 30 years,” relates the meteorologist on duty Vendi Pelkonen From the Department of Meteorology.

The scale is also given by the long-term average. The lowest temperature at night in Kaisaniemi has been an average of 7.6 degrees at this time of the year, which is almost ten degrees less than last night.

It has also been exceptionally warm elsewhere in southern and central Finland, up to Oulu. At Helsinki-Vantaa, you could enjoy a temperature of at least 15.5 degrees and at Oulu Airport a temperature of 12.3 degrees.

The change has been big in a few days: on the night before Sunday in Helsinki-Vantaa, an extraordinary 1.5 degrees of frost was measured for the time.

The coldest night was at Saanatunturi in Käsivarren Lapland, -2.9 degrees.

Exceptional the background of the temperatures is the warm wind blowing from the south and the clouds covering almost the entire country. They prevent heat from escaping near the earth’s surface.

The warm weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. It is 15–20 degrees warm in southern and central Finland. In the east, between Lappeenranta and Joensuu, it may reach 21 degrees. Thursday will also be a warmer day than usual, but it will hardly exceed 20 degrees, Pelkonen says.

Friday will start to cool down, and on Sunday it will be only 12 degrees warm at the top.

The rest of the week will be rainy throughout the country. The rain area arrives from the west and will bring rain to southern Finland already on Wednesday. In Käsivarren Lapland, rain can come as sleet or snow. The first snow in the arm fell the other night and Tuesday morning, and more is expected next night and Thursday morning.