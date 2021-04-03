The stations of the National Seismic Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded a tremor of 2.7 magnitude – Richter in the Sea of ​​Oman at 00:55, corresponding to 03/04/2021 according to the local time of the United Arab Emirates, where the population felt it strongly ranging from 3 to 4 Mercali With no effect on the state.





