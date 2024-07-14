Weather | Almost tropical nights are expected in the Helsinki region – even warmer to the north

Weather|According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the nights in the Helsinki region will not warm up to tropical temperatures, but they are getting close to the border.

in Finland will be the warmest in the north in the coming days. Still, you won’t miss out on the heat in the Helsinki region either.

“At the moment, it seems that there is no promise of heat for tomorrow. But we can get really nice readings here too”, the meteorologist on duty Pinja Rauhamäki The Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Sunday evening.

So if you wanted to experience a tropical night, would you have to take a quick flight to Utsjoki?

“Just like this.”

In the north In the evening on Sunday, a rather heavy cloud front was visible in the sky. However, according to Rauhamäki, the weather is clearing up.

“When we go towards the night, the idea is that the sky will clear up. In the capital region, it is over 20 degrees during the day. If the sun gets to warm from a cloudless gap, the heat limit will be knocked.”

Nights are called tropical if the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees Celsius at all between 21:00 and 09:00. According to Rauhamäki, the coast is not expected to be warm in the coming days.

So you don’t have to wring the sheets dry in the morning?

“The nights are also warm, which are more associated with pressing the sheets dry. On the night before Monday, the temperature in the capital region will be at its lowest at 17 degrees,” says Rauhamäki.

“Daytime temperatures are a little higher inland, where it is calmer than here by the sea. You will notice the difference as soon as you go, for example [Helsingistä] To Vantaa.”

in Finland according to Rauhamäki, the same air mass that warms Central Europe is having an effect. The warm front will move eastward on Monday, but will return over Finland again on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t go to the capital region to predict tropical nights. However, it is close. You can have trouble if you can’t cool your apartment.”