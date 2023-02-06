Weather | Almost the entire country is windy and positive: “It may be that the north will be the warmest place on Tuesday”

The thermometer may show a couple of degrees below zero in North Karelia and in places in the eastern parts of the country.

Tuesday it is windy and mild throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Almost the entire country has plus degrees. In North Karelia and in places in the eastern parts of the country, the thermometer may show a couple of degrees below zero.

“It may happen that the north is the warmest place on Tuesday during the day. Temperatures like three or four degrees in western Lapland. Temperatures of a couple of plus degrees in the southern parts of the country”, says the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo.

The heat will continue in the south even until Thursday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperature in the north is already clearly below freezing on Thursday.

At night, the air also freezes in the south.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun can appear in the north with a good probability on Wednesday, but elsewhere it will be cloudier. On Thursday, it will be cloudier in the north as well, and it may even snow.