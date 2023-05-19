Weather | Almost scorching temperatures are expected for the weekend – “You can enjoy”

During the weekend, the sun will shine throughout the country and the temperature will rise close to freezing temperatures.

The weekend the weather is dusty and warm throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“There may be very light rain in northern Lapland,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki.

On Friday, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperature will remain close to 20 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country. It is slightly cooler in Lapland, around 11 degrees.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny throughout the country. However, the northern part of the country is slightly cloudier than the rest of the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature will rise to around 20 degrees even in Lapland. In the southern and central parts of the country, the temperature rises above 20 degrees.

“A good weekend awaits all outdoor enthusiasts! The sun will shine from Friday until Sunday evening,” says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Joanna Rinne.

“You can’t say that summer has started yet. However, summer weather is expected throughout the weekend. You can enjoy the temperature.”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sunny weather will not continue until the beginning of next week.

“It looks rainier, but the temperature still stays in the twenties,” says Rauhamäki.