Weather | Almost all of Finland is raining now, the heaviest on the south coast

Thursday night it rains in almost all of Finland around 11 p.m.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Nina Karusto says that only the easternmost areas and the west coast would be cloudy in the evening, when the rain area has had time to retreat from westernmost Finland and has not yet reached the eastern parts of the country. Otherwise, the whole of Finland would be under a rain front.

Especially near the southern coast, it can rain heavily in the evening and the next night.

Thunderstorms have also accompanied the rain front arriving partly through the Baltics. Karusto says, however, that they mainly stay on the other side of the Gulf of Finland.

“There is a small chance that some lightning will strike here in the south, but the probability of that has decreased quite a bit.”

Abundant In addition to the south, there are also rainy areas in the coastal region of Ostrobothnia and in South and Southwest Lapland.

In the heaviest rain areas, the largest accumulations are in the order of 20–30 millimeters. In general, rainfall amounts are around 5–10 millimeters. In some places, the amount of rain will also be less.

During the rains, the wind intensifies a little and can be in gusts of 10 meters per second. As the rain recedes, the strength of the wind also weakens.

Stream According to Karusto, they will also have a widespread effect on the night before Friday in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

“During Friday, the lonelier rains will perhaps turn into more localized showers.”