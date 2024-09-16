Bad weather arriving today 17 September in Italy with thunderstorms and strong winds: yellow metro alert triggered in 10 regions. Rain, hail and a drop in temperatures with the autumn cyclone that will dominate the scene from North to Center and South until Thursday 19 September. The spotlight will be on Emilia Romagna and Marche in particular in the next few hours.

Yellow weather alert

Widespread bad weather is the basis of the yellow storm alert that will affect a long list of regions: affected areas of Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, the entire territories of Molise, Basilicata and Puglia, part of Campania and Sardinia.

“A large disturbance, currently centered on the Balkan area, will cause a gradual worsening of bad weather conditions in our country, with scattered precipitation across the territory, especially in the Adriatic areas, more widespread and persistent in Emilia-Romagna and Marche. Furthermore, the formation of a low pressure area on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea will generate an intensification of north-eastern winds on the central-northern Adriatic areas”, underlines the Department of Civil Protection which, on the basis of available forecasts, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions.

Where it rains



The weather picture will be characterized from the early hours of today by widespread and persistent precipitation, even with thunderstorms, on Emilia-Romagna and Marche. Rain, with intensity that could be significant, in particular on the Central regions on the Adriatic side (Abruzzo and Molise). The South will also be affected by the bad weather that will hit Campania, Puglia and Basilicata.

Furthermore, from early today morning, strong to stormy north-easterly winds are expected on Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Marche, especially on coastal and Apennine areas, with storm surges on exposed coasts.