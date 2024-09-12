The autumn cyclone moves to the Center and South today, Friday 13 September, with another day of bad weather – between rain and strong wind – under the banner of the yellow weather alert that involves 13 regions in total. The effects of the disturbance linked to the entry of cold currents are dragging on and storms are announced in the areas of a long list of regions.

If in the North there is the risk of open umbrellas in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige, in the Center-South the picture is homogeneous: yellow alert from Emilia Romagna to Marche, from Umbria to Lazio, from Abruzzo to Molise, from Basilicata to Puglia, from Calabria to Sicily. If we consider the hydrogeological risk, Campania is also added to the list.

The notice provides Northwesterly gale force winds over Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily, extending to Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy and Trentino-Alto Adige, with gusts of foehn wind in the valleys, as well as over the Adriatic areas of Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia, with storm surges on exposed coasts.

Veneto, alert also on Saturday

The weather situation in Veneto is not expected to improve over the weekend and the regional Civil Protection has issued an update to the hydrogeological and hydraulic criticality warning, extending the state of attention for strong winds in mountain and foothill areas until the end of Saturday.

The weather forecast indicates that occasional showers are expected, even heavy ones, on the plains and coast. Temperatures will drop significantly, with the possibility of snow on the Dolomites already at 1300 meters.