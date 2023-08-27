Genoa – Rain, lightning, wind. The perturbation brought by the Northern European cyclone has begun to manifest itself throughout Liguria. The regional civil protection is meeting to monitor the situation. During the night, hurricanes are possible on the Ligurian Sea due to the downburst phenomenon.



the provision Weather alert, the municipal emergency plan is active in Genoa. Museums, parks and cemeteries closed August 26, 2023

Bad weather is coming to all of Italy, brought by the cyclone arriving from Northern Europe and that on Sunday night it should reach the Ligurian Sea. This is indicated by the forecasts of the iLMeteo.it website, according to which the clash between the incoming cold air and the pre-existing warm one “could take over the Mediterranean, tropical-like characteristics and therefore hurricane-like“, as the founder of the site, Antonio Sanò observes. The reference is to a typical hurricane of the Mediterranean, called Medicane.

According to the site, the wave of bad weather will bring phenomena “in some extreme cases, such as intense hailstorms and the presence of downbursts“, i.e. the “meteorological phenomenon which consists of strong downward gusts of wind with horizontal movement coming out of the advancing front of the storm”. For this reason, Sanò observes, “all areas and cities where a strong storm will break out may be at risk of a strong hailstorm. Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Trentino Alto Adige (on Sundays and Mondays), Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany and Lazio (on Mondays and Tuesdays) are the regions most at risk of large hail”.

With the cyclone is also coming cold air, with lower temperatures and the possibility of snow “even below 2,000 meters“.

In detail Sunday 27: intense bad weather in the north in the north-west; in the center sunny and warm; in the South sun and intense heat. Monday 28: severe bad weather in the North in all regions; at the Bad Weather Center in Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria; in the South worsening in Campania. Wednesday 29; in the North last rains in the North-East; bad weather in the centre: thunderstorms in Campania and Calabria in the south.