Genoa – The Municipal Operations Center met this afternoon, Saturday 26 August, and, on the basis of the declaration of a state of alert for thunderstorms in the Municipality of Genoa, issued by the Liguria Region, implemented the actions envisaged by the Municipal Plan of Emergency for the management of the meteo-hydrogeological risk. For the duration of the yellow alert the main watercourses of the municipal area will be monitored by civil protection volunteers and the local police.

When the Orange Alert goes into effect, starting from 7 tomorrow, the municipal banks will be manned by 26 municipal police patrols (another 7 are available) and by 10 teams of civil protection volunteers, along pre-established routes, in constant contact with the Civil Protection operations room municipal, open 24 hours a day for the entire duration of the alert. The directions of the Municipality of Genoa, the Municipalities and the Companies (Aster, Amiu and Amt) will activate the emergency plans envisaged for the orange weather alert status.

The subway will be in service on the entire Brin – Brignole section, but they will remain until the orange alert ceases the two entrances to the Brignole metro station in via Canevari are closed, the lifts inside the metro station in the Canevari area and the lifts from piazza Raggi to corso Montegrappa. The Brignole metro station will be accessible from piazza Raggi (Borgo Incrociati) and from piazza Verdi by the normal accesses. For the duration of the orange alert, the obligatory exit will be through the train station.

The lifts, the G. Doria Natural History Museum, the Loggia in Piazza Banchi and the Genoa Lantern are also closed. In view of the strong gusts of windwhich are currently taking place in some regions of Northern Italy, as a precaution and for the entire duration of the orange alert, cemeteries and city parks will remain closed and all events planned within them will consequently be prohibited.