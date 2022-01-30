Weather alert on Italy, where from tomorrow, Monday 31 January, the descent of a recess from Northern Europe will bring very strong winds e storm surges along the exposed coasts. On the basis of the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection, in agreement with the regions involved, which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned, has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The warning foresees from the early hours of tomorrow, Monday 31 January, winds from strong to stormy, with gusts up to strong storms, from the northern quadrants, on Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont and Lombardy in extension, from late afternoon, to Emilia -Romagna, especially Apennine sectors. From early afternoon tomorrow, moreover, strong to stormy winds are expected, with gusts up to strong storms, north-west on Sardinia and west on Sicily in extension, from the evening, to Calabria, especially central-southern sectors. Heavy storms along the exposed coasts.