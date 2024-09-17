Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, will be a special day for the weather conditions of the Italian peninsula. The bad weather will be felt, bringing rain and thunderstorms in various areas.

Here are the regions for which the lockdown has been triggeredweather alert.

Wave of bad weather coming: rain and thunderstorms to be felt in the next few hours

We are all aware of how the climate has changed and how autumn has now arrived upon our doors. All this has generated awave of bad weather which will be felt in all Italian regions in the coming days.

This follows a cyclonic vortex coming from Eastern Europe, which is dragging with it rains and thunderstorms really very strong and intense. As always happens in these cases, the Civil Protection has decided to proclaim the state of alert for what tomorrow will be. The weather alert It will be triggered differently in some regions as for some it will be of the type orange while for others yellow.

Regarding tomorrow’s forecast, the climate it will be sunny in the North and in the eastern Alps area while rain and thunderstorms could then affect some regions such as Piedmont and Liguria. In the regions we will talk about in the next paragraph, however, the weather conditions could appear slightly more dramatic.

Which regions are at risk of bad weather?

As mentioned above, the Civil Protection has decided to proclaim the weather alert status yellow and orange for some regions of the Italian peninsula. The alert becomes orange for theEmilia-Romagna because, in this case, we are talking about hydraulic risk and hydrogeological risk linked to the possibility of encountering violent showers and thunderstorms.

These episodes will occur throughout the region, but especially on the coast and the Romagna plain. There is also the danger of landslide linked to the heavy rain and the possibility of flooding due to the increase in river levels.

Regarding the state of alert yellowinstead, this will be valid in good 11 Italian regions. We are referring to Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Tuscany, Basilicata, Emilia Romagna, Calabria, Campania, Puglia, Umbria and Lazio. Here too we are talking about hydraulic risk due to the presence of strong storms.