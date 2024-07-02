Bad weather continues to rage across much of the country. The map showing the high-risk areas is colored yellow. The weather alert for thunderstorms extends to nine Italian regions also for tomorrow, Wednesday 3 July. The Atlantic disturbance continues to hit our country with widespread rain and thunderstorms that have led the Civil Protection to issue a new warning for adverse weather conditions.

Weather alert again for July 3rd

The vast Atlantic trough that is affecting much of Europe is responsible for a new impulse of colder air that, from this evening, will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the North, in particular on Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia–Romagna.

In detail, the weather alert forecasts scattered precipitation, mainly in the form of showers or thunderstorms, over the three regions most at risk. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, electrical activity, hailstorms and very strong winds. For tomorrow, Wednesday 3 July, a yellow alert has been assessed in Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Umbria, Veneto, Lombardy, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata and Calabria.

The Saharan sand, the heat of the previous days and the contrasting forecasts for the next few days make this summer particularly unusual. Fortunately, the storms have spared the Tour de France from passing through Emilia-Romagna. The weather forecast for tomorrow indicates very cloudy skies, with widespread showers and thunderstorms in the north and irregular cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the center. In the south there will be a compact sky with rain or showers easing in the evening.

The Civil Protection invites the population to pay attention and to adopt the necessary precautionary measures to deal with the incoming bad weather, with particular attention to possible floods and landslides in areas at risk of hydrogeological disasters. The indications invite you not to drive vehicles near watercourses unless absolutely necessary. Always check the weather conditions issued by the competent authorities before tackling any stretch of motorway.