In several Italian regions a yellow weather alert bulletin has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday 4 July 2024

There is no peace for Italy. While in some areas there are record temperatures, which make residents and tourists gasp, in other places people have to deal with bad weather that does not want to give a break. A new yellow weather alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Thursday 4 July 2024 by the Civil Protection. Which regions are affected?

A new wave of bad weather is ready to hit our country, from North to South, on Thursday 4 July 2024. In some areas of the country, in reality, it has not stopped raining, while in others a truly sultry summer has arrived.

On the website of the Civil protection we can read the criticality bulletin expected for the whole day, with the Regions affected by these atmospheric events, even intense ones, which could create damage and inconvenience to the population.

In fact, for the day of July 4th, afternoon showers are expected on the Dolomites and on the central Apennine reliefs, with the last rains in the south, in particular in Campania, Basilicata and Calabria.

Over the rest of the country the anticyclone is the master, offering stable and mostly sunny weather, pleasant for this time of year when everyone is looking for peace. tan.

Yellow weather alert for thunderstorms, July 4, 2024: the affected Regions

In the new Civil Protection bulletin (after the alerts for Tuesday 2 July) we read which are the areas hit by ordinary criticality for hydraulic risk:

Calabria: Central-northern Ionian side, Central-southern Ionian side, Northern Tyrrhenian side, Central-northern Tyrrhenian side, Central-southern Tyrrhenian side, Southern Tyrrhenian side, Northern Ionian side, Southern Ionian side

Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Adige-Garda and Lessini mountains, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Lower Adige

Meanwhile, as regards the alert for ordinary criticality for storm riskmany Regions involved:

Abruzzo: Tordino Vomano Basins, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin

Basilicata: Basics-A2, Basics-D, Basics-C

Emilia Romagna: Romagna coast, Romagna low hills and plains, Romagna high hills, Romagna mountains

Brands: Marc-2, Marc-4

Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Upper Volturno – Middle Sangro, Coastal

Umbria: Chiani – Straw, Black – Horn, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Upper Tiber

Finally, here are the areas affected by an alarm for ordinary criticality for hydrogeological risk: