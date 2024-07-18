Weather alert in some regions of Italy: here are the ones at greatest risk

A new Weather Alert has been proclaimed for what will be tomorrow, July 19, 2024. Strong thunderstorms will in fact occur in some Italian regions, which is why the Civil Protection has decided to warn the country.

Weather alert

Here are the regions at risk.

Yellow weather alert in Italy: heavy storms coming

The climate these days it is torrid and sultry, but something could change in the next few hours. It seems that violent showers and strong thunderstorms will characterize tomorrow’s day, July 19, 2024. The temporal They will also be very violent and therefore there is fear of the damage that could depend on the arrival of this climatic phenomenon.

Storm

For this very reason, the department of Civil protection has decided to declare a yellow weather alert to warn all the inhabitants of the affected areas. The first results of this change will be evident in the Northern regions, and then move to other fronts.

Which regions are most at risk?

The bad weather in the next few hours will not affect everyone Italyeven if we will witness a slight drop in temperatures everywhere. Four regions will be at the center of this new state of alert, as it is precisely here that the most serious consequences could occur.

Stock image

One of these regions is the‘Emilia Romagna, which will be affected by the phenomenon in every plain and also in the mountainous and countryside areas. The same thing goes for the Lombardy in the Alps and Prealps sector.

The situation regarding the following is not so different: Veneto And Trentino-Adige. In Veneto the situation will be particularly delicate while in Trentino the rains will remain localized only in the provinces of Trento and Bolzano. We invite you to be extremely cautious, remembering that in case of bad weather it would be better to avoid going out especially near lakes and rivers that could flood.