For tomorrow, Thursday 5 September, a strong disturbance is expected to arrive on a good part of our Peninsula. It will be characterized by the presence of thunderstorms of a certain intensity. Therefore, theWeather Alert in various regions of Italy.

By virtue of this provision, the Department of Civil Protection has published on its website a new adverse weather warning for tomorrow, Thursday, September 5.

The incoming bad weather has prompted the issuing of a weather alert red for hydrogeological risk in Veneto, orange in Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany and areas of Veneto and yellow in 15 Regions.

Due to the bad weather phenomena characterised by a strong storm front, for the Veneto Civil Protection has issued a warning high hydrogeological criticality.

Orange weather alert expected in six regions: Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto

According to the National Protection bulletin, an orange weather alert is expected for tomorrow, September 5th for six regions: Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany And VenetoThese territories will be crossed by moderately critical storms and there will be a hydrogeological risk.

Disturbance: Yellow weather alert in 15 regions

The Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for 15 regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria, Aosta Valley And Veneto.

These territories will also be affected by thunderstorms tomorrow, Thursday 5 September, and there will be both hydraulic and hydrogeological risks.

Weather forecast for tomorrow Thursday 5th September

Tomorrow, Thursday 5th September, will begin with an intense phase of bad weather at Center-North. The southern regions and the two largest islands will only be partially involved.

Very heavy rains of a stormy nature are expected especially in the northern regions and in the Tyrrhenian regions up to Campania. Here, in particular, there will be high the risk of cloudbursts and possible critical issues. A decrease in temperatures is expected, especially in the North and on the Tyrrhenian coast.