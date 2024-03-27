The Civil Protection Department's warning system has issued a yellow weather alert in several regions for Thursday 28 March. The risk is of strong bad weather and thunderstorms
The Civil Protection Department has issued a weather alert for Thursday 28 March. The risk is that of thunderstorms and bad weather. The regions included in this alert bulletin are different. This is the lowest risk threshold, but for which care must still be taken for the safety of people and property. Better to follow the instructions of the authorities to safeguard everyone.
Just before Easter, one more bad weather day about the beautiful country. According to the weather forecast issued for Thursday 28 March, in fact, very heavy rainfall is expected along the peninsula and in particular in some regions.
It is a official press release from the Civil Protection Department of our country, which published an alert bulletin on its official website. The risk we are talking about is due to the adverse weather conditions and the strong storms that are expected.
Moreover, meteorologists had predicted that the Easter weekend would be preceded by bad weather almost everywhere along the country. During Thursday 28 March, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern Liguria, Lombardy and Triveneto regions. From the afternoon, however, it will begin to improve from the west. Rain and showers are also expected in the Centre, while in the South the good weather will be overshadowed from time to time by passing clouds.
Yellow weather alert for Thursday 28 March: the regions involved
There are eight Italian regions affected by this alert. The updated bulletin of the central Civil Protection Department concerns the hydraulic risk, yellow level, for Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto. Same alert threshold, but for temporal, for Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria Molise. The bulletin issued also talks about weather warnings for hydrogeological risk in the areas of Abruzzo, Campania, Liguria, Molise, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.
In detail, here are the areas affected within these eight regions:
- Ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk / Alert Yellow: Friuli Venezia Giulia: Eastern Basin / Karst, Isonzo Basin and Plain of Udine and Gorizia; Veneto: Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento.
- Ordinary criticality due to storm risk / Yellow Alert: Abruzzo: Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin; Liguria: Ligurian Po Valley Basins of the East, Ligurian Maritime Basins of the Center, Ligurian Maritime Basins of the East; Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro, Litoranea; Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Medio Tevere, Alto Tevere.
- Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk / Yellow Alert: Abruzzo: Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin; Campania: Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campania Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Upper Irpinia and Sannio, Tanagro, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Sele Plain and Upper Cilento; Liguria: Ligurian Maritime Basins of the East; Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro; Tuscany: Serchio-Garfagnana-Lima, Bisenzio and Ombrone Pt, Lunigiana, Reno, Serchio-Lucca, Versilia; Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Medio Tevere, Alto Tevere; Veneto: Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave foothills
