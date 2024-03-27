The Civil Protection Department's warning system has issued a yellow weather alert in several regions for Thursday 28 March. The risk is of strong bad weather and thunderstorms

The Civil Protection Department has issued a weather alert for Thursday 28 March. The risk is that of thunderstorms and bad weather. The regions included in this alert bulletin are different. This is the lowest risk threshold, but for which care must still be taken for the safety of people and property. Better to follow the instructions of the authorities to safeguard everyone.

Just before Easter, one more bad weather day about the beautiful country. According to the weather forecast issued for Thursday 28 March, in fact, very heavy rainfall is expected along the peninsula and in particular in some regions.

It is a official press release from the Civil Protection Department of our country, which published an alert bulletin on its official website. The risk we are talking about is due to the adverse weather conditions and the strong storms that are expected.

Moreover, meteorologists had predicted that the Easter weekend would be preceded by bad weather almost everywhere along the country. During Thursday 28 March, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern Liguria, Lombardy and Triveneto regions. From the afternoon, however, it will begin to improve from the west. Rain and showers are also expected in the Centre, while in the South the good weather will be overshadowed from time to time by passing clouds.

Yellow weather alert for Thursday 28 March: the regions involved

There are eight Italian regions affected by this alert. The updated bulletin of the central Civil Protection Department concerns the hydraulic risk, yellow level, for Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto. Same alert threshold, but for temporal, for Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria Molise. The bulletin issued also talks about weather warnings for hydrogeological risk in the areas of Abruzzo, Campania, Liguria, Molise, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.

In detail, here are the areas affected within these eight regions: