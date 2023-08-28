Weather alert for thunderstorms today in Genoa, where the outdoor markets of various goods will remain closed on Monday 28 August due to bad weather. On the other hand, the opening of schools for remedial exams has been confirmed. The orange alert has been extended by the Civil Protection until 3 pm today, followed by yellow alert until 8 pm

Also notice of intense storm and strong wind until tomorrow, Tuesday 29 August.

From the early hours of today, showers and thunderstorms have been forecast in Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind. Finally, from the early hours of today, strong to stormy winds are also expected from the western quadrants on Sardinia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania.