After days of bad weather and incessant rain, finally some relief for Italy. The return of the African anticyclone is leading to a gradual disappearance of the atmospheric disturbances that have hit our country. The first effects of this meteorological change will be visible in the next few hours, especially in the central and southern regions. However, the northern part of the peninsula will still have to deal with some instability. The regions affected by the bad weather they can’t see the beautiful summer sun.

The Civil Protection has however issued weather alerts for hydraulic risk for tomorrow, Friday 28 June, in some areas of northern Italy. In particular, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna are the regions affected by these alerts.

In detail, the situation sees a moderate criticality for hydraulic risk with Orange alert in some areas of Lombardy, such as the lower eastern plain. In Emilia Romagna, in the Modena plain, the Ferrara coast and the Ferrara plain, and in the Veneto, in the Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Adige-Garda and the Lessini mountains, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Lower Tyrol, the criticality is considered ordinary with yellow alert.

Despite this, tomorrow morning will be characterized by good weather across the entire peninsula, with increasing cloudiness only over the Alps in the afternoon, with the possibility of some brief thunderstorms. The rest of Italy will enjoy clear skies and atmospheric stability.

Temperatures will generally rise, with values ​​ranging between 28 and 34 degrees. Possible peaks of up to 35-36 degrees will be possible in the South and on the Islands. The Mistral winds will be moderate on the Lower Adriatic and Lower Ionian.

After days of bad weather, finally some serenity is returning to Italy. However, it will be necessary to remain cautious and attentive to the weather alerts issued by the Civil Protection, to avoid any dangerous situations related to the hydraulic risk.