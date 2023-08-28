Weather, heavy rains and hailstorms

In the early hours of Monday the cyclone POPPEA it will fall from Northern Europe on the Ligurian Sea and from here moving towards the island of Elba it will gain strength thanks to the never so hot sea temperature after having accumulated heat for the whole summer, comparable to a tropical sea such as the Gulf of Mexico or the Libyan Sea, becoming a Mediterranean hurricane which in technical jargon is called MEDICANE from the fusion of the two words Mediterranean Hurricane. The Energies in play will be so high that the storms that will form will be so strong as to discharge large quantities of water and hail in a few minutes, they will therefore be real DOWNBURSTs. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

At present there is a flood risk from flash floods on Liguria, Lower Piedmont and Lombardy in the early hours of Monday with a very high probability of occurrence first in the Rapallo area and hills and then towards Novara and Milan.

On Monday morning other disastrous nuclei will hit the Veneto and then the Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

