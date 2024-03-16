Weather | Air traffic started gradually at Oslo airport

However, according to NRK, incoming flights will not be received before 15:40 local time

Oslo Gardermoen Airport was closed for hours on Saturday due to difficult weather conditions. At 2 p.m. local time, air traffic gradually restarted at the airport, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK tells.

According to NRK, arriving flights are received only after 15:40 local time.

Wet and heavy snow, rain and strong winds create difficult conditions for both flying and operating at the airport, said Avinor, which operates Norwegian civil airports.

Runways closed on Saturday at 10:20. As a result, at least dozens of flights have been canceled and delayed.

Avinor spokesperson Øystein Løwer described for NRK decision to close the runways as exceptional.

Passengers waited for the plane to depart at Harstad-Narvik Airport in Evenes, northern Norway, on Saturday. The flight to Oslo was scheduled to leave at 11:30. At 1 p.m., the new estimated departure time was 2:30 p.m.

Snow showers have caused several accidents on Saturday, especially in the southern and eastern parts of Norway, according to the Norwegian media. In addition to NRK, the weather chaos was reported by, among others Aftenposten and VG.

Norwegian weather service Yrin according to Norway, several weather warnings were in effect on Saturday afternoon.

In the northern parts of the country, including southern Tromssa and western Finnmark, as well as the Lofoten Islands, there is a warning of a significant avalanche danger.