Weather Air from the Black Sea broke the heat record, and the warmth continues “as far as one dares to predict”

As a result of climate change, record temperatures are now measured more frequently than during Kekkonen’s time, says meteorologist Hannu Valta. This time the heat wave travels to Finland from the Black Sea.

In the south Finland was warmer on Saturday than reportedly ever at this time in the autumn, and the warmth will continue at least well into next week.

The daily heat record for September 26 or later is now 22.9 degrees, and it was measured on Saturday in Kokemäki. The previous record is from Porvoo in 2011, when the meter showed a reading of 22.3 degrees.

Warm the air also continues, says a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta.

“The great weather would seem to stay very warm as far as you dare to predict,” Power says. In practice, this means about a week.

“It’s easily five to six degrees warmer than usual here. It’s a little cooler in Lapland, but it also warms up to more than ten degrees from the beginning of the week, which is rare at this time of year. ”

Heat wave has migrated to Finland from around the Black Sea, and is caused by strong high pressure in Russia and extensive low pressure in Central Europe. The warm air is then diverted between them all the way to Finland.

Power points out that heat records are now being broken quite rapidly.

“Climate change is starting to show in that sense. In Kekkonen’s time, it would have been a degree, a couple of cooler, in such a weather situation. ”

Western Europe In terms of temperatures, Finland is now clearly beating: Temperatures similar to those of Finns must be sought from that direction right at the southern tip of Spain, Italy and Greece. “Germany and France have reached about 15 degrees.

Instead, parts of Eastern Europe enjoy the same heat flow as Finland. It is warm, for example, in Bulgaria, Romania, Belarus and Ukraine, Power lists.

Although the weather in Finland continues to be exceptionally warm, the temperature will drop slightly as the week progresses. Still, readings of 15 degrees will be reached in southern and central Finland by the end of the week.