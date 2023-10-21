Autumn is in full swing. According to today’s weather forecast, the “Atlantic door” has opened on Italy and so the disturbances have no obstacle to reaching our country. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it says it clearly: at least until the first days of November, including Halloween, the peninsula will find itself at the mercy of unstable currents of Atlantic origin.

During today Cyclone Medusa will still influence the weather in many regions with rain and local thunderstorms; from Sunday the pressure will tend to increase temporarily. The weather will improve, there will be more sun, a little colder at night and a milder climate during the day, at least in the Centre-North.

This truce, however, is not destined to last long. To understand what will happen over the next week we must look between the British Isles and Iceland where a cyclonic vortex will dictate the weather in central-western and southern Europe. In fact, it will be he who, by lowering his latitude, will send a series of disturbances that will hit almost all of our regions. The dynamics of the opening of the “Atlantic door” is precisely this.

We will start from Tuesday 24 October with the first disturbance which will affect the North and Tuscany and subsequently also Lazio. In the following days, other disturbed fronts will hit Italy several times, putting the last weekend of October at risk of bad weather.

One of the characteristics, not to be underestimated, of these disturbances will be the wind: in fact the disturbed fronts, in addition to being fed at altitude by the fresh Atlantic air, will be pushed by very strong Libeccio and Scirocco winds. In the next week they are stormy winds expected between the Ligurian Sea and the upper Tyrrhenian Seawith gusts of up to 70-80 km/h which will also give rise to significant storms.

In all this coming and going of rainy events, sometimes even extreme ones, temperatures will go up and down depending on the current weather and the type of ventilation present. With the warm Scirocco winds, the maximum values ​​will tend to increase again, remaining well above the averages for the period.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 21st. In the north: widespread unstable weather. In the center: showers or thunderstorms over Umbria, Tuscany and Lazio. In the south: scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Sunday 22nd. In the north: morning mists and partly cloudy skies. Center: irregular clouds. In the south: some rain on the coasts of the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, sun elsewhere.

Monday 23. In the north: sunny, but worse in Liguria. Middle: good weather. In the south: clear or slightly cloudy skies.

Trend: a flurry of disturbances with bad weather on several occasions since Tuesday.