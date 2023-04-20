Weather, warm wind from the Sahara



Important weather update: after the rains and often below average temperatures, there is now a possible turning point. And the African anticyclone heat could arrive sooner than expected, advancing in great strides towards Italy. There is also a precise date. www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

We’ve all noticed it, the month of April has so far been quite eventful and cool over a large part of Italy, due to the passage of several cold fronts descending from Northern Europe. But now a turning point could come that will upset the climate picture not only in Italy, but also in Europe.

The main actor of this change will be the African anticyclone which, from within the desert of Sahara, will extend towards Western Europe and the Mediterranean Sea from Wednesday 26 April, consequently also incorporating our country. By analyzing this advance of high pressure in detail, we can clearly see the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: it is a hot air mass of subtropical matrix which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability, with lots of sun, also a soaring temperatures.

The heat will be felt on the northern plains, on the Tyrrhenian regions and above all on the two major islands where the thermal values ​​will widely reach over 25/26°C during the afternoon hours. This renewed atmospheric stability will accompany us for the rest of the week and, most likely, will lead us to the beginning of May.

So take off the lighter clothes, the turning point is coming!

Subscribe to the newsletter

