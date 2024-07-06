Weather, African Anticyclone? Very violent storms arrive first

Antonio Sanò, founder of the website iLMeteo.it, explains the weather forecast not only for the weekend just begun, but also for next week. In the next few hours the first thunderstorm impulse will approach Italy, worsening the weather in the Alpine areas where, after the widespread cloudiness of the morning, thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon, which could reach the nearby plains. It will be all sunny elsewhere with still pleasant heat.

The second unstable impulse will arrive on Sunday, July 7, stronger than the first. This time the thunderstorms, decidedly stronger, in addition to affecting the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas, will also descend in patches on the flat areas of Piedmont, Lombardy and central-western Veneto.

(IlMeteo.it)



The phenomena could be very intense with local water bombs. The rest of Italy will be protected by the anticyclone which will begin to have increasingly subtropical characteristics. So, starting next week, the African anticyclone will gradually conquer the entire country. We will have sunny days with partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will be the real protagonists.

Maximum temperatures will rise above 34°C in the Centre-South. Just think that between Wednesday and Thursday Rome and Florence could reach 38°C, while on the Major Islands they could even exceed 40°C (in the internal areas). In the North, the heat will also make the weather worse, in fact 32-35°C with a high humidity rate are a health hazard that should not be underestimated, especially for fragile people such as the elderly and children.

The African anticyclone will remain over Italy throughout the week.

Weather forecast for the next few days

Weather Forecast Saturday 6 July 2024. In the North: worsening with showers from the Alps towards the western plains. In the Center: sunny and warm. In the South: predominantly sunny.

Weather Forecast Sunday 7 July 2024. In the North: very unstable weather with sometimes strong thunderstorms. In the Center: irregular clouds. In the South: sun and increasing heat.

Weather Forecast Monday 8 July 2024. In the North: scattered clouds. In the Center: sunny and warm. In the South: sunny and warm.