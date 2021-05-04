ofValentin Betz shut down

The weather in Germany is currently chaotic. May starts as cold as all of April. But the change comes on Mother’s Day weekend: summer is just around the corner.

Stuttgart – So far, the weather in 2021 seems to be adjusting to the current corona situation. There is nothing really good to report. After April was as cold as it has been for years, the merry month of May did not start well either. However, forecasts expect a very changeable and unstable May. Accordingly, the weather changes radically after a stormy first week. As BW24 * reports, drives a heat wave of 30 degrees to Germany on Mother’s Day “Afrika-Luft”.

That too Weather in Stuttgart should be excellent on Mother’s Day. Up to 26 degrees are possible in the state capital (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA