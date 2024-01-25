Weather, abnormally hot for many days. When winter returns: the date

Stop Winter. The powerful return ofAfrican anticyclone is about to effectively put the winter season on stand-by which will thus be forced to retreat after having made its (loud) voice heard in recent days. The weather and climate context that awaits us in the near future will be decidedly out of the ordinary. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

Let us therefore prepare ourselves to experience days characterized not only by almost total atmospheric stability, but above all by increasingly milder ones, with temperatures that are destined to soar upwards, to the point of significantly exceeding the standards expected in the period: to record thermal values ​​outside the normal will be especially the southern regions, geographically closer to the hot African lands. It will in fact be from the desert of Sahara that very warm air masses will head towards Italy. Although the warmest core of the Anticyclone will remain close to the Iberian Peninsula, its effects will also be clearly perceptible on our country.

As often happens during the winter, however, high pressure will not have unique effects everywhere, that is, it will not be able to guarantee mild and sunny days everywhere. Pay particular attention to the flat areas of the North and the coastal areas, in particular the northernmost Tyrrhenian ones: here, the persistence of cold air in the lower layers will favor the formation of fogs and mists even dense during the night, while during the day a blanket of low clouds will gradually develop which will help maintain a grayer context, effectively preventing solar radiation or in any case significantly limiting it: this is why it will be less hot in these sectors of our country .

But how long will this anticyclonic phase last and above all when will theWinterthe traditional one? To tell the truth, in the short and medium term there do not appear to be the conditions for important changes, except for some infiltration of cold air arriving over the weekend, but which will mainly affect the eastern regions of our country , without really significant effects, except for a timid decrease in temperatures in the Northeast and along the Adriatic. For a possible return of Winter we will probably have to wait at least until the end of the first week of February.

