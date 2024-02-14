Weather, African anticyclone over Italy. Will last? Be careful that from Saturday… The forecast

The arrival of theAnticyclone pleasantly called “Valentino” by us, starting from Wednesday 14 February, it will mark a significant change for Italy which, after a few days of heavy rain, will return to a climate of mild stability. In short, it will be Spring on Lovers. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

The last rainfall is expected on Tuesday 13 February affecting the middle Adriatic coast and the South then, coinciding precisely with the Valentine's Day, we will witness a movement of an anticyclonic promontory of African origin towards the mare nostrum. It will move from the deep heart of the Sahara towards the Mediterranean, extending its influence to our country, with effects of no small importance. The consequences of this climate transition will in fact be evident: first of all, the Sun will shine again across the country and all will be accompanied by a thermal increase, from North to South, particularly during daylight hours. We will be projected into a certainly anomalous climatic context for the month of February, characterized by an uncommon mildness. There will be exceptions, however typical of high winter pressures, mainly linked to the formation of fogs over the Po Valley, especially during the night and in the morning.

How much will last this umpteenth climatic phase that is not exactly typically winter? According to the latest updates available to us, there will be no significant changes until the entire day of Friday 16 February. Starting from Saturday 17 February, however, some dangers are expected, which will mainly affect the North-East, due to the tail end of a disturbance who will travel to the heart of the Old Continent.