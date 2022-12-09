Weather | A winter storm is possible at the beginning of the week – Some will get more snow at the weekend

On Saturday, the snowfall can bring even more than ten centimeters of new snow to the south coast in some places. At the beginning of next week, Finland may experience a winter storm.

On the weekend parts of the country will get more snow and at the same time the weather will get colder, says Foreca on its website.

On Saturday, snow showers can bring even more than ten centimeters of new snow to the south coast in some places. The frost readings are mostly 5–10 degrees. There may be more frost if the cloud cover cracks.

On Sunday, the snowfall will decrease in the southern and central parts of the country, but it may still snow locally. In Lapland, the frost tightens at its highest point, reaching twenty degrees.

Next week’s at the beginning of the year, Finland may experience a winter storm, when the snowfall will again be heavy in places.

“On Monday, the wind can even intensify into a storm in the southern sea areas, at least storm gusts can be expected in the northeast wind in the southern sea areas. The wind is also very gusty in the southern and central part of the country,” the meteorologist Joanna Rinne says Foreca on the website.