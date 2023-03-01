Weather | A winter storm hit Mallorca, parts of the island received a meter of snow

In the capital of the island, Palma de Mallorca, storm Juliette brought landslides and a huge hole in the middle of the main street.

Usually Mallorca, known for its mild winter weather, was anything but spring on Tuesday. The storm named Juliette brought with it a blizzard that dumped a meter of snow on the northern parts of the island during the day, said the Spanish Meteorological Department.

The parts of the island that were not affected by snow came by pouring water. According to local media, in several places on the island, the storm brought more than one hundred liters of water per square meter.

To the capital of the island, Palma de Mallorca, Juliette brought with her landslides and an eight-meter hole eroded by water in the middle of the city’s main street.

Majorca according to the authorities responsible for tourism, the island’s weather is normally quite different, because according to statistics, the sun shines more than 300 days every year.

The cold weather is predicted to continue on Wednesday both in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain.