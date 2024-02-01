Weather | A winter storm hit Finland, the driving weather was very bad almost all over the country

Stormy weather arrived in Finland from Norway on Thursday morning. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued several warnings about dangerous waves and driving weather.

31.1. 20:46 | Updated 6:35

to Northern Norway The impact of the hurricane Ingunni, which struck on Thursday night, also spilled over to Finland on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, a little before six in the morning, the wind was blowing at about 18 meters per second on the southwest coast, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Almost as strong winds were also predicted for the morning commuting hours in front of Helsinki.

At 6:30 in the morning, the Finnish Meteorological Institute issued an orange wave warning for almost all Finnish sea areas, which lasts, depending on the area, at least until 5 o'clock in the early evening. The wind speed in sea areas is 18–22 meters per second. Also in Saimaa, the wind increases to about 15 meters per second.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow water level warning for the western part of the Gulf of Finland, including in front of the capital region. Sea water is predicted to rise high in the morning and afternoon. In low-lying lands near the coast, flooding is possible.

“In Finland a normal winter storm is coming,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Jantunen on Wednesday night.

Gusts may break branches and topple trees on Thursday. Power cuts are also possible.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of bad traffic weather for almost all of Finland from morning until afternoon. On the west coast, Pirkanmaa and a large part of Lapland, the driving weather is very bad. Everywhere else in the country the driving weather is bad.

in Norway gusts can blow up to 50 meters per second. A gust of 69 meters per second was already measured in the Faroe Islands on Wednesday.

In Finland, the winds became navel on the west coast already during the night before Thursday. According to Foreca's forecasts, in addition to the western parts of the country, storm gusts may occur in the northern parts. However, according to forecasts, gusts will remain at 20 meters per second.

“Yes, such a gust might already throw the wheel. Even when driving a car, a gust of wind might blow if one happens to catch you when coming out of a suitably sheltered place,” said Jantunen.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute was informed on Wednesday that Ingunn may intensify into a storm in Finland's sea areas. In both the eastern parts of the North Baltic Sea and the Selkä Sea, there is a warning for waves over four meters high.

In addition Snowfall and sleet will arrive in Finland on Thursday.

“When a strong wind pushes the snow, in some places it can seem as if a couple of centimeters of snow has accumulated.”

In the southern and central parts of the country, the little rain comes as water and sleet. During the day, the rain area moving towards the eastern part of the country weakens so that only about five centimeters of snow accumulates near the east.

The snow showers will weaken during Thursday and the winds will also weaken by Friday morning. On Friday, the weather will freeze a little. Foreca predicts 0-5 degrees of frost in the southern and western parts of the country, 2-8 in the east and 5-15 in the north. In addition, during the evening, snowfall will spread from the southwest to the southern and western parts of the country.

During Saturday, the rains will also spread to other parts of the country. At the same time, however, the weather warms up again.