Weather | A white Christmas is promised for at least part of the country, the weather for commuting may be missed

Strong wind and snow flurries may make Christmas traffic difficult for the rest of the week.

Temperatures since the beginning of the week, in the southern and central parts of the country, they remain close to zero or slightly on the positive side, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. In the eastern and northern parts of the country, the frost is from a few degrees to about ten degrees. On Monday, the weather will be dusty in the southern and central parts of the country, in the north there may be snowfall in some places.

On Tuesday, the weather will change as low pressure brings a wide area of ​​rain over Finland. In the central and northern parts of the country, the rain comes as sleet and snow. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, 10–15 centimeters of new snow can fall at the height of Oulu.

“It's raining again in the south, and the temperature can be plus five degrees at its highest,” the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo tells.

Sleet and snow make the driving weather bad on Tuesday in the central, eastern and northern parts of the country.

On Friday A strong low pressure will again arrive over Finland from the southwest, which will bring more snowfall.

“It is possible that the snow will come really properly even in the south on Friday. Or it's possible that it will get quite wet,” says Sinisalo.

Sinisalo warns that the weather conditions on Friday can significantly complicate Christmas traffic in the southern and central parts of the country. However, the Finnish Meteorological Institute cannot yet say with certainty whether it is a snow flurry or wetter weather.

“There may be strong wind and snow drifts, but it is still on an uncertain basis,” Sinisalo estimates.

Loud the weather and water rains haven't driven away all the snow in the south either. In most parts of the country, the remaining layer of snow can be expected to last until Christmas, although the rains have taxed the snow, especially in the southwestern part of the country.

“It looks bad for lunch [joulun] in terms of whiteness”, says Sinisalo.

According to Sinisalo, even in Uusimaa, some of the snow will leave before Christmas. However, Christmas will probably be white in the southern part of the country as well, with the exception of Finland proper and the archipelago of Southwest Finland.

“In most parts of the country, the snow is not going anywhere,” Sinisalo assures.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimates that almost the entire country spent the Christmas holidays in freezing weather. According to Sinisalo, however, it is not yet possible to say whether it will snow at some point during Christmas and if so, to what extent.