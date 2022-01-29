Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The weather is currently causing cold temperatures, snow and rain. A hurricane is now heading for Germany, for some regions there is a red warning level.

From Saturday, 2:00 p.m. until probably Sunday, 10:00 a.m., hurricane-force gusts will sweep across northern Germany (see update from January 29, 8.35 a.m.).

Speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour are expected.

There are also storm surge warnings (see update from January 29, 1:21 p.m.).

Update from January 29, 1:21 p.m.: After the storm warnings from the DWD, there are now also reports on storm surges. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency warned of a storm surge in the Hamburg Elbe area. Water levels could be up to 2.5 meters higher than mean high tide. The apex should be reached on Sunday night, as a spokesman said on Saturday morning. There were also storm surge warnings for North Friesland and on the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the weekend. The DWD announced that the storm situation on the coast would usually calm down over the course of Sunday.

Due to the storm warning for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, several ferries on the Baltic Sea between Rostock and Gedser on the Danish island of Falster are also canceled. As the shipping company Scandlines announced, connections from Saturday at 3.45 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m. are affected. The regular timetable should be resumed on Sunday with the trips from Rostock and Gedser at 11.15 a.m.

Update from January 29, 10:33 am: Saturday and also the beginning of Sunday can be very stormy in some areas. The DWD announced wind forces up to 12 in northern Germany. (see update from January 29, 8.35 a.m.). “Storm low Nadia will hit us on Saturday. At first it will rain in the north and east, and snow towards the Oder and Lausitz. The wind is picking up sharply, especially on the coast and in the mountains,” said meteorologist Jürgen Schmidt from WetterKontor on Friday Image.

But not only the coast has to reckon with gusts of wind. “Berlin also gets strong gusts of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour,” says climatologist Dr. Karsten Brandt image. The German weather service has now extended the red warning level to the north-east. Now the warning applies to almost all of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and northern Brandenburg in addition to the coast. The DWD had previously reported that there could also be individual hurricane gusts with speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, especially on the Baltic Sea coast. Storm depression “Nadia is now getting going. Attention, danger to life in the forests in East Germany,” warned Karsten Brandt.

The DWD weather map shows the warnings on January 29, 10:26 a.m.:

The DWD has extended the red warning level. © Screenshot DWD

As a precaution, the Harz narrow-gauge railway no longer sends trains to the Brocken. In addition, train journeys from Wernigerode to Drei Annen Hohne and back were canceled on Friday because a tree and its root disk fell on the route, as the company in Wernigerode announced, according to dpa.

Update from January 29, 8:35 a.m.: The DWD has declared red alert for the entire north coast of Germany for Saturday. The second highest level means severe weather warnings. From Saturday 2:00 p.m. until probably Sunday 10:00 a.m., hurricane-force gusts with speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour can occur in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony, the DWD announced on Friday.

While the wind picks up during the day, it can get very stormy, especially in the evening. In the night to Sunday in the northeast further wind increase, there spread heavy gusts with a wind force 10. from Schleswig-Holstein to the Uckermark from the second half of the night hurricane-like gusts (wind force 11) and on the sea as well as on the Brocken and Fichtelberg hurricane gusts with wind force 12, reports the DWD. Striking weather is announced for the rest of Germany. Light level 1 weather warnings are in effect, especially in the south-east.

The DWD weather map shows the warnings on January 29, 8:29 a.m.:

The DWD warns of hurricane gusts up to wind level 12 in northern Germany. The map shows the affected areas. © Screenshot DWD

Update from January 28, 7:55 p.m.: In view of the approaching hurricane, the German Weather Service has declared the second highest warning level for parts of Germany. There are severe weather warnings for the entire north German coast, the Brocken and the Fichtelgebirge.

Hurricane-like gusts with speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour can occur in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony from Saturday noon, the DWD announced on Friday. Especially on the Baltic Sea coast there could also be individual hurricane gusts with speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. This corresponds to wind force 12.

Heavy gusts of wind are therefore also possible in the high altitudes of the Alps, “only” gusts of wind in the Ore Mountains and in the Harz Mountains. These can also spread to other parts of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein from the afternoon. In the southeastern Alps, the weather service warns of heavy snowfall above 800 meters.

First report from January 28th

Offenbach – There is currently no trace of spring in Germany, instead the winter weather is picking up again. While a Scandinavian low has already caused a lot of snow in two regions during the week, a hurricane is heading for Germany at the weekend. The German weather service warns that the wind will increase steadily in the coming days.

According to the DWD, the storm predicted for the weekend will probably hit Germany on Sunday night. It can reach hurricane strength with wind speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour, especially on the North and Baltic Seas and on the peaks of the northern low mountain ranges. “That will be the big issue in the next few days,” said a DWD meteorologist on Friday.

The first harbingers of the storm were already moving south-eastwards over the course of Saturday. Accordingly, the wind increases steadily far inland. The DWD expects wind force 11 there with speeds of 80 to 110 kilometers per hour. According to the information, the hurricane even swept over the 1140 meter high Brocken in the Harz Mountains at 130 to 140 kilometers per hour.

For Saturday, the DWD warns on its website: “Afternoon and evening in the north and east as well as in the central parts of the country, stormy gusts towards the coast. Storms and heavy gusts of wind on the coasts, as well as on the ridges and peaks of the low mountain ranges and the Alps. Hurricane gusts on the Brocken”. For Sunday, the DWD even speaks of a temporary intensification of the storm situation: “In the night to Sunday in the north-east and east, temporary intensification of the storm situation, then hurricane-like gusts on the coasts are likely, in the eastern inland (roughly along and north-east of the Elbe) not excluded (Storm). Also in the south-east in the lowlands then more frequent stormy gusts. Heavy gusts of wind to hurricanes on many mountain peaks.”

Stormy weather sweeps across Germany at the weekend – all clear after storm surge announcement

The stormy weather is expected to continue until Monday. But that’s not all, the low on Saturday also brings rain, snow and sleet with it again and again. After highs of around eleven degrees on Saturday, temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday.

The storm surge announced for Thursday on the German North Sea coast has remained within limits, despite warnings. A spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said that some of the highs were “quite a bit lower” than predicted. At the Hamburg fish market, which is often flooded in similar situations, the water only spilled over a little, reported passers-by.