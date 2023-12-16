Weather | A turn in the weather threatens to bring the evening skiers to the south

Temperatures will rise above freezing on Saturday afternoon. The roads are still freezing and begin to accumulate dew on their surfaces.

Temperature rises to plus on Saturday afternoon in southern and western Finland, and in the evening it will already be 2–3 degrees Celsius, says the meteorologist on duty Jouko Korhonen From the Institute of Meteorology. The zero line runs from the south of Oulu to Virolahti, i.e. roughly along the peace border of Pähkinäsaari.

In the morning and early Sunday morning, temperatures of five degrees are widely feared.

Motorists will be stalked by evening slips on Saturday, when road surfaces cannot keep up with the warming of the air, warns Korhonen.

In the course of Saturday, southern and western Finland will receive light snowfall or freezing drizzle in many places. The rain freezes on the road surfaces, and in the evening the roads are also slippery with hail, when the air is positive and the road surfaces are negative.

On the northeast side of the Oulu–Virolahti line, the temperature remains slightly below freezing. There may be a lot of snow or freezing rain.

Sunday is warm and sunny in most of the country. The wind blows from the west.

The temperature is plus on the southwest side of the line that stretches from Western Lapland to North Karelia. The border runs from Pello to Joensuu. On the northeast side of the line from the northern parts of Northern Karelia to Eastern and Northern Lapland, there is a weak frost.

“A breeze of spring, even though we are heading towards the heart of winter,” describes Korhonen.

The westerly flow will continue on Monday and Tuesday. In the south and west, the temperature hovers around zero. There is a weak frost in the east, and in Lapland it can be about ten degrees below zero.

On Monday, there will be varying degrees of cloudiness in a large part of the country, but the sun can also be seen.

On Tuesday, it will rain from the west. In the south and west they will come as water, in the north there may be a moderate amount of snow.

The rain makes the dirt on the road surfaces deceptively slippery where dirt has formed. You have to be careful, especially on side roads.

Before Christmas It looks like southern and western Finland will get at least one dose of rain even after Tuesday.

Based on current forecasts, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve will be celebrated in zero or slightly freezing temperatures throughout the country. It is most likely to be freezing in Central and Northern Finland.