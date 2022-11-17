Weather | A temperature difference of more than 30 degrees between the fell and the valley: “Extreme situation”

With a rise of only 500 meters, the temperature in Muonio rises to almost 33 degrees. According to the researcher, the phenomenon is explained by the strong high pressure over Lapland.

In Muonio an exceptionally large temperature difference between the valley and the top of the fell was measured today. In the church village of Muonio, the meter has shown below -24 degrees. Only about 500 meters higher at the top of Laukukero, no less than 8.7 plus degrees have been measured by morning.

With a rise of a few hundred meters, the temperature rises to almost 33 degrees.

“I don’t remember an equally strong situation in temperature differences”, says the researcher of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mika Rantanen, who reported on the situation on Twitter on Thursday morning. At that time, the temperature difference had risen to 32.5 degrees.

“It is typical that I fall the temperature at the top is higher than in the valley, as the cold air flows into the valleys and open places. But a difference of more than 30 degrees is already an extreme situation.”

At the measuring station on the summit of Laukukero, such a high reading has never been measured this late in November. The station was founded in 1996.

“The situation is still on, and it is possible that the temperature at the top will still rise.”

The phenomenon there is an exceptionally strong inversion in the background. An inversion means a situation where the temperature increases when going up. Usually, the situation is the opposite in the lower part of the atmosphere.

According to Rantanen, there is now strong upper atmospheric high pressure over Lapland. At high pressure, the air descends and dries.

“Such stronger than normal high pressure has moved over Lapland, and warm air has come with it. Because the air dries and warms up as it descends, there is now a very dry and warm air mass at the top of the fells.”

The earth’s surface, on the other hand, cools all the time because the sun no longer warms it. That’s why the frost in the valley has become more severe.

At the same time, the wind is weak, so the air mass descending from above has not been able to mix all the way to the surface.

“The surface cools from its cooling, and a strong temperature difference is created. It doesn’t easily erupt in high-pressure situations, because it would require wind that would force warm air down towards the surface and cold air up.”

Inversion is usually at its highest in winter, says Rantanen.

“Later in the winter, there can be even bigger differences. In Kaamos, the sun does not get to heat the earth’s surface so much that the situation would break out.”

According to Rantanen, Thursday’s exceptionally strong inversion has no clear connection to climate change, but is explained specifically by strong high pressure.

“Of course, climate change could have had an effect on that, that the temperature at the top has risen higher than before. But on the other hand, climate change is also raising temperatures in the valley.”

If the inversion situation lasts longer, it will have effects on air quality, according to Rantanen. Emissions from residential areas may remain floating in the lower air layers.

“If, for example, wood is burned at the bottom of the valley, the smoke cannot mix higher up with the atmosphere due to the inversion, but remains floating down and can deteriorate the air quality.”

However, according to Rantanen, the high pressure over Lapland seems to be shifting, and the inversion will begin to ease after Thursday.

“It seems that today the situation is the strongest, and tomorrow the temperature difference would start to decrease.”

