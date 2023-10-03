Weather | A storm will hit on Wednesday – it can rain up to 50 milliliters

A rain warning means an increased risk of hydroplaning.

Finland a low pressure moving along the southern coast, bringing heavy rains with it. On Wednesday, strong gusts of 15–20 meters per second may occur in the southern and eastern parts of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s message service in X.

Fintraffic’s road traffic center, on the other hand, warns of bad driving weather on Wednesday in many places. In addition to dangerously strong winds, driving conditions are worsened by heavy rains.

Meteorological service Forecan in the south and east it can rain up to 25–50 milliliters by Wednesday evening. Etelä Savo will receive the most rain.

Temperatures on Wednesday vary from a few plus degrees in Lapland to a little over ten degrees in the south.

The weekend’s rains raised Ostrobothnia’s rivers to flood levels in many places. The water levels are also high in the Lapland and Kainuu areas, he says Flood center. According to the center, Wednesday’s storm may raise the rivers to flood levels in places along the coastal rivers east of Helsinki.

Meteorology the institution has issued a rain warning for Uudellemaa, Päijät-Hämee, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Karelia and North Karelia. Underexpenses and pressures in urban areas are most vulnerable to flooding, and there is an increased risk of hydroplaning in traffic.

“The gusty wind and torrential rains are a combination, which is why it’s worth allocating more time now for e.g. commuting traffic and adapting your driving speed to the prevailing driving conditions, where there is a clear risk of hydroplaning on Wednesday”, reminds the traffic center manager of Fintraffic’s road traffic center Sanna Piilinen in the bulletin.

Piilinen reminds us of safety intervals, which play a big role in the challenging driving conditions of autumn.

“In summer, in good and dry weather, at a speed of 100 km, a safety distance of 100 meters may well be enough, but in the rain, the braking distance increases considerably. So keep the safety distance to the driver in front long enough, because it’s the only way to avoid, for example, chain crashes during the morning and afternoon rush hours,” Piilinen continues.