Weather | A severe storm will hit the capital region in the next few hours – wind warnings have been issued for almost all of Finland

Strong the wind will ravage almost all of Finland on Wednesday, it turns out Department of Meteorology can be found on the warning map on the website.

In Uusimaa, Etelä and Pohjois Savo and North Karelia there is a red color, which means a very dangerous wind. In these areas, the wind speed can be up to 25 meters per second in gusts.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute reports that strong gusts will occur in the southern and eastern parts of the country during Wednesday morning and early afternoon. It’s a windy day all over the country.

The strongest storm hits the capital region between six and nine in the morning.

“The wind is still getting stronger,” the on-duty meteorologist described the situation in the capital region in the early hours of the morning.

The strong wind did its damage during the night before Wednesday already in Central Finland and Kainuu, where the rescue services were given several damage control tasks due to fallen trees. Trees fell on roads and on one terraced house in Puolanga.

More than 4,700 households were without electricity in the countries at five in the morning, according to the Energy Industry from the power outage map.

Low gradually moves from south to east during the morning, and the strongest gusts in Eastern Finland are experienced only after noon.

Another low pressure will pass over northern Finland on Wednesday morning, bringing gusty northeast winds to the central and northern Lapland region, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo told HS in the evening that the winds have weakened by the evening in the whole country.

For Wednesday heavy rain and wind are forecast. It has been raining and windy strongly in some parts of the country since Tuesday.

Autumn storms are caused by low pressure areas sweeping over the country, of which there are two. One goes over the northern part of the country and the other over the southern and central part.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso told HS on Tuesday night that you can prepare for the strongest winds in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Institute’s Sinisalo, on the other hand, had previously assessed that the wind could become “downright dangerous”.

Also the Helsinki Rescue Service described on Tuesday evening, the weather situation in the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) was “very dangerous”. The rescue service predicts that the worst noise will occur during morning traffic.

HS collects readers’ observations and pictures of stormy weather events.