Weather A record-breaking snowstorm blocked traffic in Moscow

During the weekend, it is predicted that it will rain about 40 centimeters of snow in the capital.

To a record high the arrival of the expected snowfall in Moscow blocked traffic in the city on Friday. In addition to the streets, the situation was evident at airports, where dozens of flights have had to be postponed or canceled altogether.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the weekend. The Russian Meteorological Institute has predicted that from Friday to Sunday it will rain about 40 centimeters of snow in the country’s capital.

The city already has a 35-cent snow cover, so the weekend’s snowfall could alarm the city’s all-time snow record. In March 2013, 77 centimeters of snow were measured in the city.

In addition to snow, a freezing wind has been predicted for the city. According to the forecast, wind speeds could reach 15 to 20 meters per second.

Deputy Mayor of the City Pyotr Biryukov has said the city has set aside 13,500 snow plows and 60,000 workers to deal with severe weather. He has assured that work will be done around the clock to open the city streets.

In the map service of the electronics company Yandex, a traffic congestion reading in Moscow reached a full 10 points on the scale, which is rare even in a city known for congestion.